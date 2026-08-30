Titan Scholarship Scheme 2026-27: Applications open for students in Tamil Nadu, check eligibility and last date

Chennai: Titan Company Limited and TEAL have invited applications for the Titan Scholarship Scheme 2026-27, marking the 39th edition of the scholarship programme. The initiative is aimed at supporting meritorious students pursuing higher education, with applications open exclusively to permanent residents of Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu.
The official application portal confirms that the last date to submit applications is September 10, 2026.
The scholarship is available to students pursuing first-year Diploma, undergraduate, Engineering, Medical or Agriculture courses through full-time regular programmes at recognised educational institutions in India.
Candidates must have secured more than 50% marks in both Class 10 and Class 12 to apply. Students from SC/ST backgrounds, differently abled students, girl children, orphans and students from single-parent families may receive an added advantage during selection, according to the eligibility details.
The scholarship will be awarded strictly on merit, as stated in the scheme official notice
Note: Important eligibility condition
Students who are already receiving a scholarship from another scheme or company are not eligible to apply. Titan has also warned that if a candidate is found to have submitted a false declaration, the scholarship can be withdrawn and previously disbursed amounts may be recovered with interest.
Eligible students can apply online through the official Titan Scholarship portal:
Titan Scholarship Application Portal
Applicants need to enter their personal and contact details and complete email and mobile-number OTP verification before proceeding with the application.
Students should carefully check the eligibility conditions before submitting their applications and complete the process well before the September 10 deadline.
The Titan Scholarship programme has been running for several decades and is intended to provide educational support to deserving students while encouraging them to continue their higher studies.