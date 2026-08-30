Titan Scholarship Scheme 2026-27: Applications open for students in Tamil Nadu, check eligibility and last date

How to apply for Titan Scholarship 2026-27?

Eligible students can apply online through the official Titan Scholarship portal:

Titan Scholarship Application Portal

Applicants need to enter their personal and contact details and complete email and mobile-number OTP verification before proceeding with the application.

Students should carefully check the eligibility conditions before submitting their applications and complete the process well before the September 10 deadline.

The Titan Scholarship programme has been running for several decades and is intended to provide educational support to deserving students while encouraging them to continue their higher studies.