Tiruvannamalai sees massive devotee turnout on 10th day of Karthigai Deepam

Tiruvannamalai: Thousands of devotees thronged the Arunachaleswarar Temple from early morning on the 10th day of the Karthigai Deepam festival, as the temple town witnessed heavy footfall for prayers and special rituals.



The Maha Deepam is scheduled to be lit at 6 PM atop Annamalai Hill on Wednesday, drawing lakhs of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and abroad to witness the sacred event.

