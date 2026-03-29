Tirupati Regional Science Centre unveils biomimicry gallery to showcase nature-inspired innovations

TIRUPATI: The newly established Biomimicry Gallery at the Tirupati Regional Science Centre offers visitors a fascinating journey into world of nature-inspired innovation. Inaugurated on January 27, 2026, the gallery highlights how scientists and engineers draw inspiration from nature to design sustainable technologies and solutions for modern challenges.

Biomimicry, derived from the Greek words bios (life) and mimesis (to imitate), refers to the practice of studying nature’s designs, processes, and systems and applying those principles to solve human problems.