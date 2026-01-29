Tirumala emerges as a role model for AI-enabled temple governance

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Kaliyuga Vaikuntam, the sacred hill shrine where Lord Venkateswara, in His infinite compassion, chose to remain for the welfare of mankind, continues to guide the path of devotion even in the modern age.
Residing humbly in His abode along with His divine consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, the Lord showers His boundless blessings upon scores of devotees who arrive every day with unwavering faith.
In this holy land where devotion never sleeps, ensuring the safety, comfort, and dignity of every devotee is itself a sacred responsibility.
Tirumala has adopted the AI-powered Integrated Command and Control Centre (AICCC) a remarkable blend of faith and future-ready governance.
The AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has ushered in a new era of technology-driven temple management, enabling real-time monitoring and data-backed decision-making across one of the world’s largest pilgrimage centres.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated this state-of-the-art ICCC on September 25, 2025, and now it is fully operational. The concept of using AI for improved temple governance was proposed by IT Minister Lokesh during his visit to the US, where he interacted with NRIs.
Following which a group of NRIs led by Jaya Prasad, key representative of ICCC, visited Tirumala, studied the terrain, infrastructure, and existing systems, and designed an AI-based Command and Control Centre.
The project was executed within 90 days and is now functioning effectively.
TTD oversees a vast range of operations, including darshan queue management, accommodation allocation, laddu production and distribution, traffic regulation, crowd density control, security, vigilance and pilgrim grievance redressal.
The AICCC runs on an AI system with high-performance servers, GPU-driven vision and secure storage. Officials said 3,200 CCTV cameras, including 250 360-degree units, feed live data on darshan queues and footfall. AI headcount and predictive analytic estimate waiting times, with performance proving effective during Vaikuntha Ekadasi.
“During Vaikuntha Ekadasi, Sarva Darshan was completed within 3.5 hours and free darshan within 7-8 hours, compared to 20-24 hours earlier. The Centre has given us control over crowd and infrastructure management,” TTD Additional Executive Officer (EO) Venkaiah Chowdary said.
“The dashboard gives us real-time data on pilgrims waiting for darshan, those who have completed darshan, and incoming footfall, along with accurate waiting-time predictions. This enables officers to take quick and informed decisions,” said Venkaiah Chowdary.
The state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre features a 10-metre video wall offering a unified view of temple operations, 30 dual-monitor operator workstations, integrated KVM systems, conference rooms, and a war room for rapid decision-making.
Officials said Rs 20 crore has been spent so far without using TTD funds, with another Rs 10 crore planned. They said authorities will extend the ICCC to laddu counters, cottage allocation and traffic. Officials said the AI-powered ICCC has made Tirumala a national model for technology-enabled temple governance.
The story is reported by Y Brahmaji of The New Indian Express