Tirumala emerges as a role model for AI-enabled temple governance

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Kaliyuga Vaikuntam, the sacred hill shrine where Lord Venkateswara, in His infinite compassion, chose to remain for the welfare of mankind, continues to guide the path of devotion even in the modern age.

Residing humbly in His abode along with His divine consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, the Lord showers His boundless blessings upon scores of devotees who arrive every day with unwavering faith.

In this holy land where devotion never sleeps, ensuring the safety, comfort, and dignity of every devotee is itself a sacred responsibility.