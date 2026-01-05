Tiruchy's Knowledge and Study Centres to get mentors to guide government job aspirants ace exams

TIRUCHY: The district administration is stepping up efforts to recruit dedicated mentors in the five Knowledge and Study Centres that are functioning across Tiruchy, as these facilities have emerged as key preparation hubs for government job aspirants over the past two years since their establishment.

Established to support candidates preparing for TNPSC, UPSC, banking, railway, and other recruitment examinations, the centres currently operate largely as self-study facilities with limited guidance sessions. Hundreds of students use the centres daily, making full use of free libraries, computers, and shared learning spaces.