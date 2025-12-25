Tiruchy village library's story telling contest brings children closer to grandparents

PUDUKKOTTAI: The village library in Avoor of the district on Wednesday launched a week-long essay and story-telling competition for children on the theme, 'My Grandparents My Pride' for school students, giving children an opportunity to learn about their lineage and family history up close from the elders during the half-yearly vacation.

Under the initiative, children have to observe and record daily interactions over a week listening to stories, accompanying grandparents to farms or household work, and noting social participation and cultural practices. On the last day of the competition, they will have to present their experience in the form of essays or audio recordings.

Library officials said the exercise will help children understand their roots and also naturally improve reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills. "Unlike routine holiday homework, this is a structured activity, where learning happens through real conversations and shared time," said B Nagalakshmi, librarian.