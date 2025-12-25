Tiruchy village library's story telling contest brings children closer to grandparents

PUDUKKOTTAI: The village library in Avoor of the district on Wednesday launched a week-long essay and story-telling competition for children on the theme, 'My Grandparents My Pride' for school students, giving children an opportunity to learn about their lineage and family history up close from the elders during the half-yearly vacation.
Under the initiative, children have to observe and record daily interactions over a week listening to stories, accompanying grandparents to farms or household work, and noting social participation and cultural practices. On the last day of the competition, they will have to present their experience in the form of essays or audio recordings.
Library officials said the exercise will help children understand their roots and also naturally improve reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills. "Unlike routine holiday homework, this is a structured activity, where learning happens through real conversations and shared time," said B Nagalakshmi, librarian.
She said the programme was announced a week in advance through a WhatsApp group of over 80 parents, students attending NMMS coaching classes, school headmasters, and local residents. Gifts will be given to all participants on the last day of the competition. The idea was curated by S Sivakumar, former principal of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Kanchipuram.
"Learning from one's experience and through stories stays longer than lessons in textbooks. Asking children to document what they hear and see trains their mind to observe, reflect, and prepare their brains to learn new things," he said.
The initiative has drawn strong support from elders. S Arockiayammal (72) of Therku Theru, Avoor, who continues to work on farms sat with her grandkids and shared her stories of hardship and resilience in her life. "They now ask more questions and want to know how we lived and worked," she said.
Children too welcome the initiative. "Today, I went with my grandmother to the fields and listened to her stories. I didn't know she worked so hard," said Kevina, a Class IV student. Her sister Rubina, studying in Class V, added, "We planning to spend the whole vacations with our grandparents. Learning about our past makes us feel proud of them."