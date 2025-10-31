Tiruchy tops Tamil Nadu with 98% government school students entering higher education

The Tiruchy district has topped Tamil Nadu in higher education enrollment among government school students, with 98% of Class 12 students securing admission to various higher education institutions for the 2024-25 academic year, according to a statement from District Collector V Saravanan on Thursday, October 30.

According to official data from the School Education Department, Tiruchy recorded the highest percentage of admissions in the state, followed by Nilgiris (98%) and Perambalur (97%), while the state average stood at 91%. This year's performance marks a notable improvement for Tiruchy, which had achieved 95% enrolment in 2023-24.

Breakdown of admissions by stream

Out of 11,064 students who appeared for the Class 12 exams from government higher secondary schools, 10,864 students have joined colleges across various streams - including 6,220 in arts and science, 2,275 in engineering, 317 in medicine, 300 in management, and others in nursing, polytechnic, and law.

Awareness and guidance initiatives

Under the Naan Mudhalvan initiative, the district organised a two-phase programme- 'College Kanavu' in May 2025 across the Tiruchy and Lalgudi educational districts to create awareness on higher education opportunities and scholarships.

A district higher education guidance and counselling centre was also established at the collectorate to assist students.

Through its helpline 9788859038, officials contacted over 2,900 students who had not enrolled. Following this, they were guided on admissions, financial aid, and documentation.

Support for dropouts and orphaned students

From June to August, special grievance redressal meetings were held for students who had not yet joined higher education. Under the 'Anbu Karangal' scheme, 44 orphaned students were admitted to colleges with financial support.

Education loans and skill development

To boost access to education loans, the district set a Rs 100 crore target and surpassed it, disbursing Rs 114.29 crore to 4,711 students. Two special loan camps sanctioned Rs 15.72 crore to nearly 200 students. Skill development was promoted through the 'Vettri Nichayam' programme, benefiting over 2,700 students.

The collector credited the success to the combined efforts of schools, local bodies, and parents who ensured that no student was left behind.