Tiruchy to get ₹15-crore Miyawaki forest project in June

TIRUCHY: The city corporation will start work on a Rs 15-crore project to develop 10 Miyawaki forests, which was announced in its budget for 2026-27, in June. The corporation currently manages 323 parks across the city. Over the past few years, the civic body has initiated several measures to increase green cover and tackle rising temperatures. So far, 11 Miyawaki forests have been established in different parts of the city.

The latest Miyawaki initiative will be funded entirely from the corporation’s general funds. A senior corporation official told TNIE, “Parks are available in several parts of the city, and we plan to develop Miyawaki forests within the existing parks. The 10 locations will be chosen across five zones, with two parks per zone. Park areas will range from 1,000 sq ft to 1 acre, and depending on the location, we plan to plant anywhere between over 500 and 15,000 saplings.”

The official said the forests will have native tree species like jamun, banyan, Pungan Teak, Iluppai, Neem, Almond and fruit-bearing plants, adding adding the civic body would maintain them. Another official said, “Air quality has improved in areas where we have alreasy developed Miyawaki forests. The trees are healthy and thriving. The Miyawaki method, which allows saplings to grow up to ten times faster than conventional tree planting, was chosen for its effectiveness in creating dense, self-sustaining forests. This not only accelerates growth but also improves ecological balance,” the official added.

Residents, however, stressed on the need to maintain them. A Devi, a resident from Anna Nagar, said, “Maintaining the Miyawaki forests is more important than just planting saplings. The saplings should be watered daily and cared for to ensure their health.”

This story has been written by P Thiruselvam of The New Indian Express.