Tiruchy study circle clocks in 25 years guiding civil service aspirants

TIRUCHY: Long before coaching centres became an industry, a small room inside Tiruchy’s District Employment and Guidance Office began shaping futures. Twenty-five years on, the Tiruchy study circle continues to quietly guide hundreds of aspirants towards government services. Launched in 2000 with just 10-15 students, the Tiruchy study circle was built on a simple idea: provide serious, disciplined preparation to aspirants who lacked access to costly coaching centres.

Over the years, the initiative has grown into a structured learning space drawing more than 200 aspirants annually, offering free coaching, shared study material and peer-supported mentoring. Over the last quarter century, 1,135 candidates trained at the centre have cleared examinations conducted by the UPSC, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission and other recruiting bodies.

While rooted in Tiruchy, the study circle has steadily attracted aspirants from neighbouring districts such as Thanjavur and Perambalur. Founder P Suresh Kumar, then Tiruchy district employment officer, recalled that the idea was first experimented within Virudhunagar district and Pudukkottai before being developed into a full-fledged study centre in Tiruchy.