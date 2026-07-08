Tiruchy schools to equip 32,000 girls with self-defence skills

TIRUCHY: Around 32,000 girl students studying in classes 6 to 10 in 389 government schools across Tiruchy district will undergo a three-month self-defence training programme from August under Integrated School Education programme. Schools have been directed to complete trainer appointments this month and begin classes in the first week of August.

According to sources, the programme will cover 179 government middle schools, 113 high schools and 97 higher secondary schools. Each school will conduct 24 sessions over three months, with two 90-minute classes every week, before or after school hours.

Trainers will receive an honorarium of Rs 4,000 a month.

Students will be trained in Silambam, Karate, Judo and Taekwondo, besides learning to use everyday objects such as keychains, dupattas, stoles, school bags, pens, pencils and notebooks for self-defence during emergencies.

All eligible girls will undergo the training, with each school covering a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 100 students. In government high and higher secondary schools, up to 100 girls studying in classes 6 to 10 will be trained. However, in schools with fewer than 100 eligible girl students, all of them will undergo the training.

Schools have been instructed to obtain parental consent, upload programme details on the EMIS portal and conduct classes on their own campuses. Women trainers will be given preference, and every session will be supervised by a woman teacher.

“With crimes against women remaining a concern, self-defence is an essential life skill. Such training equips girls with practical skills while building mental resilience and confidence to respond during emergencies,” an official said.

Recalling last year’s programme, Desika, a Class 8 student of Panchayat Union Middle School, Pidarapatty, said the training helped her overcome fear and respond confidently in difficult situations.

G Uma Maheswari, a teacher at Panchayat Union Middle School, South Chatram, said it improved students’ confidence, discipline and awareness.

During 2025-26, the programme benefited 32,668 girl students at government schools across Tiruchy. Of the Rs 51.72 lakh sanctioned, Rs 51.36 lakh was utilised, and the balance returned as a few schools did not have the minimum 10 eligible girl students required to conduct the programme.