Tiruchy schools to be honoured for innovative anti-drug awareness campaigns

Government and aided schools in Tiruchy that have gone beyond routine awareness programmes to combat drug and alcohol abuse among students will be honoured by District Collector Pratik Tayal on Monday, as part of the district's anti-drug initiative. The recognition follows a month-long campaign in June during which schools organised a range of awareness activities under anti-drug clubs established in November 2024.

According to officials from the School Education Department, every government and aided school in the district conducted anti-drug awareness programmes, including rallies, pledge-taking ceremonies, competitions and morning assembly messages. However, several schools introduced innovative initiatives that extended the campaign beyond school campuses and into local communities.

At Samuthiram Government Middle School, more than 200 students participated in a selfie campaign carrying anti-drug messages, sharing the photographs with their parents to spread awareness at home. The school had previously organised letter-writing campaigns urging family members to quit tobacco and alcohol and has now expanded its outreach through social media.

"We wanted the message to reach every home," headmaster T. Rajasekar said.

At Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Manachanallur, anti-drug awareness has been integrated into the morning assembly for the past two years. This year, personnel from the Singappen force interacted with students on the dangers of substance abuse, while teachers encouraged students to report instances of banned substance use to school authorities.

Meanwhile, Syed Murtuza Government Higher Secondary School, located in a densely populated part of Tiruchy, organised regular rallies and public awareness campaigns beyond the school campus to engage the wider community.

The recognition forms part of Tamil Nadu's broader efforts to build a drug-free society through sustained awareness campaigns involving schools, colleges and local administrations. Last month, Tiruchy district administration led a district-wide anti-drug awareness run under the theme "Start Run, Stop Drug", with students, government employees and police personnel participating in the campaign.