Tiruchy leads in college admissions among govt school students, records 98% enrolment

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy district has topped Tamil Nadu in higher education enrolment among government school students, with 98% of Class 12 students securing admission to various higher education institutions for the 2024-25 academic year, according to a statement from District Collector V Saravanan on Thursday.

According to official data from the School Education Department, Tiruchy recorded the highest percentage of admissions in the state, followed by Nilgiris (98%) and Perambalur (97%), while the state average stood at 91%.

This year's performance marks a notable improvement for Tiruchy, which had achieved 95% enrolment in 2023-24.