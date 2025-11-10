Tiruchy launches drive to boost Class 12 scores; focuses on subject-wise improvement

TIRUCHY: With around 100 days left for the Class 12 board examinations in March next year, the district administration has launched a focused academic drive to improve the average marks scored by students across government and government-aided higher secondary schools.

The initiative follows a recent review of the 2025 results, which showed a marginal dip of 0.25 to 0.5 marks in subject averages, compared to the previous academic year.