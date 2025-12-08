Tiruchy college to begin Rs 6 crore restoration of century-old blocks

TIRUCHY: Two century-old buildings, used as the first classrooms of the Thanthai Periyar Government Arts & Science College in Tiruchy, were set for revival, with the Public Works Department’s (PWD’s) Heritage Wing having commenced restoration works at a cost of Rs 6.3 crore on November 29.

The structures — Langa and Takkoya blocks — were built in the 1920s with a distinctive blend of Gothic (English) and Indian architectural styles.

College Principal K Angammal said the buildings were originally constructed by the British to train labourers bound for Sri Lankan plantations. Post-independence, the ownership of the land changed hands until it was bought by social reformer Thanthai Periyar, who donated it during the 1960s for establishing the academic institution, the principal said, adding that the two structures were the first buildings used by the institution before other blocks were built.