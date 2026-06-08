Tiruchy anganwadis witness enrolment surge after infrastructure makeover

TIRUCHY: Anganwadi centres in the district witnessed an increase in enrolment from 43,604 children in 2023 to 44,797 in 2025, with officials attributing it to improved infrastructure, nutrition support and activity-based learning programmes offered through the centres.

The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) department launched its annual admission drive for the 2026-27 academic year, with Anganwadi workers visiting households to enrol children aged two to six years. District Programme Officer Nithya Siva said parents were increasingly recognising the role of Anganwadi centres in early childhood education and the department’s expectation to cross 46,000 enrolment this year.

“Parents are now more aware of the importance of pre-school education, nutrition and regular monitoring of children’s growth. Efforts to improve facilities and learning environments have also contributed to higher enrolment,” she said.

According to the department, Tiruchy has 1,850 Anganwadi centres. Several centres have gained visibility by word of mouth and through social media posts which showcased children learning rhymes, dancing, learning basic words and classroom routines through play-based activities.

A parent from Kajapettai whose child attends an Anganwadi centre said the facility had brought noticeable changes in the child’s behaviour and communication skills.

“For families like ours, private pre-schools are expensive. Here, children get nutritious food, good facilities and a safe environment. The teachers are friendly and conduct activities regularly. My daughter was initially shy, but after attending the centre she has become more active, observant and confident,” said S Lincy.

An Anganwadi worker from Beemanagar involved in the admission drive said parents were showing greater interest in enrolment than in previous years.

“Children learn by being together. They eat, play and interact with one another every day, which helps them develop social skills and discipline. Along with nutritious food, it supports both their physical and mental growth,” the worker said.

The district has upgraded 286 centres under the Saksham Anganwadi programme, under which centres are equipped with child-friendly infrastructure and learning resources, including RO drinking water systems, LED televisions, children’s furniture and nutrition gardens.

20 new buildings have also been constructed for Anganwadi centres in 2025, while work is on to open 25 more buildings for the centres. All centres have been equipped with drinking water, toilets and electricity, while efforts are on to upgrade kitchens and provide additional infrastructure and equipment wherever required, officials said.

This story has been written by Pearson Lenekar SR.