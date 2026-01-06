Tiny Caribbean islands reach deal with US government to accept asylum seekers

Skerrit said that during discussions with the US Department of State, “there have been careful deliberations of the need to avoid receiving violent individuals or individuals who will compromise the security of Dominica.” Dominica has a population of roughly 72,000, and Monday's announcement has left many locals concerned about whether the island has enough resources to absorb asylum seekers into its population, according to Thomson Fontaine, leader of the country's main opposition party.

“The prime minister still has not told the Dominican public what exactly he has agreed to, in terms of the numbers of persons that are going to come to Dominica, where will they be housed, how will they be taken care of,” Fontaine told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has signed similar deals with countries, including Belize and Paraguay, as it continues to pressure countries in Latin America and Africa to take asylum seekers.