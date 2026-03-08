Tinnitus: When silence starts to ring

When silence starts to ring, it can be both puzzling and unsettling. Tinnitus — the perception of sound without any external source — is increasingly common, and while it may seem harmless at first, doctors say it often signals an underlying ear or neurological concern that shouldn’t be ignored.
“Tinnitus is clinically defined as the perception of sound such as ringing, buzzing, hissing or whistling in the absence of any external auditory stimulus. It is not a disease but a symptom of underlying ear or neurological conditions,” explains Dr Koka Ram Babu, senior consultant ENT Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. Globally, he notes, nearly 10–15 per cent of adults experience tinnitus, with rising prevalence linked to noise exposure, stress and ageing populations.
“Doctors describe it as a symptom rather than a disease, often signalling an underlying issue such as age-related hearing loss, prolonged noise exposure, ear infections, wax impaction or even vascular and neurological disorders,” says Dr Ram Babu. In some cases, stress and certain medications can trigger it, making identification of the root cause crucial for effective management.
In day-to-day practice, age-related hearing loss remains the most common cause. “Prolonged exposure to loud noise, especially through headphones and workplace environments, is a close second,” Dr Ram Babu says. Earwax blockage, middle ear infections and certain medications are also frequent triggers, while high blood pressure and cervical spine issues may contribute in some patients.
Younger individuals are not immune. Tinnitus is rarely a standalone illness. “Yes, we are seeing more young patients now with early hearing problems and tinnitus. Prolonged headphone use at high volumes is a major factor. The problem isn’t just the duration but the intensity,” says Dr Deepthi Koganti, consultant – ENT surgeon, Arete Hospitals. She recommends the ‘60–60 rule’ — no more than 60 per cent volume for no longer than 60 minutes at a stretch.
Diagnosis begins with careful listening. “Tinnitus is primarily diagnosed through detailed history-taking, and a comprehensive ear examination. We assess the nature, duration and pattern of the sound perceived,” Dr Ram Babu explains. Audiometry is routinely recommended to evaluate hearing loss, and in select cases, imaging such as MRI or CT scans may be advised to rule out structural or vascular abnormalities.
While tinnitus is commonly linked to hearing loss, it does not always accompany it. “Many patients with age-related or noise-induced hearing damage report ringing sensations. However, some individuals with normal hearing also experience tinnitus due to stress, ear infections, wax build up or vascular causes,” he adds.
The condition can sometimes be temporary. “A lot of people experience temporary ringing after attending a loud concert, bursting crackers, or after a bad cold or ear infection. In many of these cases, it settles once the ear recovers,” says Dr Deepthi. However, she cautions that repeated noise exposure can make temporary ringing permanent over time. She adds, “Even if it goes away, it’s a warning sign from your ears that they’ve been stressed.”
Stress and sleep disturbances often intensify the experience. “When someone is anxious or hasn’t slept properly, they tend to become more aware of the ringing, so it feels louder even if the sound hasn’t really changed,” Dr Deepthi explains, adding, “We don’t just treat the ear; we also address stress levels and sleep quality, because those make a significant difference in how bothersome the tinnitus feels.”
There is no universal cure, but there is effective management. “While there is no universal cure for tinnitus, it is largely manageable with the right approach. Treatment focuses on addressing the underlying cause,” highlights Dr Ram Babu. Sound therapy, hearing aids, counselling, cognitive behavioural therapy and stress management have shown benefit. Early intervention significantly improves quality of life and symptom control.
Lifestyle changes matter. “Protecting your ears from loud sounds is number one. Keeping a regular sleep routine really helps,” states Dr Deepthi. Gentle background sound at night — such as a fan or soft music — can make the ringing less noticeable, and relaxation exercises may reduce how much it bothers an individual.
Most importantly, doctors stress timely evaluation. “If the ringing lasts more than a few days and doesn’t settle on its own, it’s worth getting checked,” says Dr Deepthi. Dr Ram Babu further adds that sudden onset tinnitus, especially in one ear or accompanied by sudden hearing loss, severe dizziness, facial weakness or persistent headaches, should never be ignored. Early medical attention, they agree, can make a real difference.
