Tinnitus: When silence starts to ring

When silence starts to ring, it can be both puzzling and unsettling. Tinnitus — the perception of sound without any external source — is increasingly common, and while it may seem harmless at first, doctors say it often signals an underlying ear or neurological concern that shouldn’t be ignored.

“Tinnitus is clinically defined as the perception of sound such as ringing, buzzing, hissing or whistling in the absence of any external auditory stimulus. It is not a disease but a symptom of underlying ear or neurological conditions,” explains Dr Koka Ram Babu, senior consultant ENT Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. Globally, he notes, nearly 10–15 per cent of adults experience tinnitus, with rising prevalence linked to noise exposure, stress and ageing populations.

“Doctors describe it as a symptom rather than a disease, often signalling an underlying issue such as age-related hearing loss, prolonged noise exposure, ear infections, wax impaction or even vascular and neurological disorders,” says Dr Ram Babu. In some cases, stress and certain medications can trigger it, making identification of the root cause crucial for effective management.