Time to woo domestic tourists, and hard sell India abroad

As we embark on a fresh start to orient our tourism fortunes, it is important to recall what transpired in 2025.

The beginning of the year saw the country on a record-breaking spree.

With the Maha Kumbh Mela held from January 13 to February 26 drawing over 66 crore pilgrims over 45 days marking the biggest congregation of people for a single event.

The bigger takeaway in my view was the employment it generated; both in the temporary sector to the more formal ones.

Today, Uttar Pradesh, which hardly had a travel agent eco-system apart from the one at Agra, has a buzzing network of travel agents, guides, home-stays and hotels catering to the religious travel domain.

As the year rolled on, foreign arrivals slowly inched towards pre-Covid levels. With a mere Rs. 3 crore earmarked for international marketing, amid closing of all our international tourism offices is tough.