Time magazine names 'Architects of AI' as its person of year for 2025

NEW YORK: The “Architects of AI” were named Time magazine's person of the year for 2025 on Thursday.

The magazine cited 2025 as the year when the potential of artificial intelligence “roared into view" with no turning back.

“For delivering the age of thinking machines, for wowing and worrying humanity, for transforming the present and transcending the possible, the Architects of AI are TIME’s 2025 Person of the Year,” Time said in a social media post.