Tilda Swinton to publish first book, a memoir titled 'Material Evidence'

"A trail of breadcrumbs through the forest. And an essay in wonder: I hope that by the time it closes, its reader might feel affirmed and recharged with energy to value the difference between that elusive spirit that we each, uniquely, constitute, which changes constantlyâ€“evolving and developingâ€“and that solid matter which stays the same in its essenceâ€“and consistently repays and feeds us, the world around us and all the things in it that make up our singular lives," the 65-year-old said.