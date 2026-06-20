Tight security in place for NEET-UG re-test across J&K

Srinagar, June 20 (IANS) Extensive security arrangements have been made across J&K for the fair conduct of the NEET (UG) re-test scheduled on Sunday (June 21).
Authorities have made extensive arrangements across Jammu and Kashmir, including decentralising centres to reduce travel and suspending classwork in designated institutions to ensure the smooth conduct of the re-test.
Regular classwork is suspended in 60 designated higher secondary schools across the Kashmir Valley on Saturday to facilitate test preparations, while no specific statewide closures or separate school suspension announcements have been made for the Jammu division.
To limit long-distance travel, exam centres have been established across multiple districts, including Jammu, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kathua, Kupwara, Pulwama, Samba, and Udhampur.
District administrations have reviewed surveillance setups, strong rooms, and mandatory CCTV/videography protocols to maintain the sanctity of the exam as per the National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines.
Candidates have been advised to follow the reporting time mentioned on their admit cards strictly. They must bring with them the NEET Admit Card, a valid photo ID, and passport-size photographs.
Candidates must follow all NTA dress code guidelines and reach the exam centres at least one hour before the designated reporting time.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has committed to maintaining transparency, fairness, and the integrity of the medical admission process.
The NEET UG re-examination is being conducted due to the cancellation of the original exam held on May 3, which was annulled following severe allegations of question paper leaks and examination irregularities.
Investigations revealed that candidates obtained a "guess paper" containing dozens of identical questions up to a month before the test, fundamentally compromising the exam's integrity.
Investigations, notably by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG), found handwritten suggestion papers and digital documents circulating in coaching hubs (like Sikar) that matched over 120 questions on the actual exam.
Law enforcement agencies discovered that organised rackets were allegedly selling the leaked questions to aspirants for significant sums of money.
The NTA officially stated that the cancellation was necessary to protect the credibility and fairness of the national examination system.
The central government handed over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the paper leak and the involvement of any broader syndicates.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.