Tiger census begins across Karnataka forests: Minister Khandre

Bidar: Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre said the process of estimating tigers and other carnivorous animals commenced on Monday across all forest areas of the state. The exercise will cover major tiger reserves, including Kali, Bhadra, Nagarahole, Bandipur and Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple Tiger Reserve.

Speaking to reporters here, the state forest, ecology and environment minister said the nationwide tiger estimation is conducted once every four years and that this will be the sixth such exercise. Earlier estimations were carried out in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022. Karnataka was earlier estimated to have around 563 tigers and had secured second place in the country in terms of tiger population, he said.