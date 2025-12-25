Tiffany’s Luxury internship 2026 opens doors for global industry exposure

American luxury jewellery design company Tiffany & Co has opened applications for its 2026 Summer Internship Programme, providing a paid opportunity for students and early-career professionals to get direct exposure to the global luxury industry. The ten-week programme will take place from June 1 to August 7, 2026, and will be conducted across multiple locations in the United States and Canada.

According to a report in India Today, the Tiffany programme is structured around active participation. Interns are placed within teams and work on real projects that contribute to business outcomes.

Internship roles are available across departments such as product development, jewelry design, manufacturing, retail operations, marketing, finance, human resources, supply chain, sustainability, digital design, and technology. Interns may work in offices, studios, or manufacturing-linked environments subject to the role.