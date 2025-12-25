Tiffany’s Luxury internship 2026 opens doors for global industry exposure

American luxury jewellery design company Tiffany & Co has opened applications for its 2026 Summer Internship Programme, providing a paid opportunity for students and early-career professionals to get direct exposure to the global luxury industry. The ten-week programme will take place from June 1 to August 7, 2026, and will be conducted across multiple locations in the United States and Canada.
According to a report in India Today, the Tiffany programme is structured around active participation. Interns are placed within teams and work on real projects that contribute to business outcomes.
Internship roles are available across departments such as product development, jewelry design, manufacturing, retail operations, marketing, finance, human resources, supply chain, sustainability, digital design, and technology. Interns may work in offices, studios, or manufacturing-linked environments subject to the role.
Go to the official Tiffany & Co. careers website
Search for 2026 Summer Internship Program roles
Choose an internship based on department, location, and eligibility
Review job requirements and academic criteria
Apply online via the careers portal
Track application updates through registered email
Internship postings are expected to go live between December 15 and December 17, 2025.
Initial screening of applications by recruitment teams
Shortlisting based on academic background and role criteria
Role-specific assessments or interviews, where applicable
Final selection communicated via official email
Duration: 10 weeks (June 1 to August 7, 2026)
Type: Paid summer internship
Locations: US and Canada, including New York, California, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, and Toronto
Eligibility criteria: Undergraduate, graduate, and MBA students (varies by role)
Candidates must comply with the minimum legal working age in the country of placement and fulfil academic or technical requirements listed in individual job descriptions.
During the internship, participants receive structured mentorship from experienced professionals.
They also take part in cross-functional projects and learning sessions designed to build workplace skills such as communication, collaboration and adaptability.
The internship is a paid opportunity. Earlier candidates also received full-time roles in the company after the completion of the internship.