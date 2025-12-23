TIFFA scan facility rolled out in seven secondary hospitals across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical & Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav has said that Targeted Imaging for Foetal Anomalies (TIFFA) scanning facility being available in seven secondary hospitals across the State.

In a release issued on Monday, Satya Kumar Yadav said that TIFFA scanning units have been set up at the Area Hospitals in Narsipatnam, Tuni and Nandigama; the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) in Ongole; and the District Hospitals in Parvathipuram, Tenali and Anakapalli.

He said that the functioning of these units is currently being reviewed and that full-fledged scanning services for pregnant women will be available from January 1, 2026 .