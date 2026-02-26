Modi extends India visit invite to Israeli President during meeting

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem as part of his two-day state visit to the country, describing the engagement as one marked by "ties of warmth and goodwill."



In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that PM Modi thanked President Herzog for his steadfast support in strengthening the special India-Israel partnership.



During the meeting, PM Modi extended an invitation to President Herzog to visit India in the near future, further consolidating the strong bilateral relationship between the two nations.