Tier II and III cities drive India's new retail expansion wave: Report

India's retail revolution is moving beyond its metros, with smaller cities fast emerging as powerful growth engines for the country's retail real estate sector.



According to Cushman & Wakefield's Q3 2025 Retail Market Beat, leasing volumes in Tier II and Tier III cities have surged this year, signalling strong retailer confidence and shifting consumer behaviour.



The Colliers-CII report, "Real Estate @ 2047: Building India's Future Growth Corridors," also supports this shift. It projects India's real estate market could touch USD 10 trillion by 2047, with a major share of future retail development expected in these smaller cities.

