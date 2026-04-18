Tie signals competitive campus politics at Ambedkar University

NEW DELHI: Conflicting victory claims marked the outcome of the Ambedkar University Delhi Student Council (AUDSC) elections, with both the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA) declaring themselves winners, even as official figures indicate a tie.

According to data released by the university’s election authorities, both SFI and AISA secured 17 seats each in the council, making the contest one of the closest in the university’s recent electoral history. Variations in seat distribution across campuses, however, have allowed both organisations to interpret the results in their favour.

In its press statement, SFI described the outcome as a “resounding victory,” claiming to have emerged as the single largest organisation with a dominant presence across campuses, particularly in Kashmere Gate and Karampura.

The organisation reiterated its longstanding electoral dominance in the university since student council elections began in 2018 and framed the result as a rejection of what it termed “administrative repression” and anti-student policies.

AISA, on the other hand, termed the results a “historic leap forward,” asserting that it has, for the first time, staked claim to a majority in the council with the support of allied independent councillors.

Highlighting a sharp rise from its previous tally, AISA said the mandate reflected a shift in campus politics and growing support for its campaign against administrative restrictions and curbs on student democracy.

AISA secured 8 seats each in Kashmere Gate and Karampura, while maintaining a marginal presence in Lodhi Road. SFI led in Kashmere Gate with 9 seats and maintained a steady performance across campuses.

Independents made a notable impact with 9 seats, particularly in Kashmere Gate, while ABVP lagged behind with just 2 seats. The final tally of 45 seats reflects a competitive political landscape with no single group enjoying absolute dominance.

Sooraj Elamon, President SFI, Delhi said, “SFI reaffirms its commitment to fighting for accessible, democratic, and equitable education, and will continue to raise the voices of students against repression, exclusion, and saffronisation of campuses.” The second phase of elections remains to be held in AUDSC.

This story has been written by Ifrah Mufti.