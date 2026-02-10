TIDCO to partner with private players for AI centre

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has invited private partners to set up a Rs 75-crore Centre of Excellence (CoE) for cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and advanced computing in Coimbatore. The state is close to signing an MoU with one of the private partners, sources said.

The proposed facility is part of the state’s broader strategy to move up the technology value chain as competition intensifies among Indian states to host deep-tech, digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing projects.

It will be the fourth such CoE supported by TIDCO, adding to three centres already operational.

Under the tender, the total project cost is likely be at least Rs 75 crore, excluding land and building expenses.