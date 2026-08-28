Ticket rush among first-time youth contestants threatens two-party dominance in Rajasthan polls

Jaipur, Aug 28 (IANS): The upcoming urban body elections in Rajasthan are unlikely to be a straightforward contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress.
The intense scramble for party tickets, along with shifting local political equations, is expected to produce multi-cornered contests in several wards. The push by political parties to field young candidates has further increased the number of aspirants.
A large number of rebels and independents could enter the fray if they fail to secure party tickets. While an average of fewer than four candidates contested each ward in the previous election, that figure is projected to rise to around five this time. The number of urban local bodies in Rajasthan has increased from 196 to 309, while the number of wards has risen from 7,500 to 10,245, significantly expanding the electoral arena.
In the previous urban body elections, 9,972 women contested.
This time, the political parties are also focusing on greater representation for women, with female aspirants seeking tickets not only in reserved wards but also in general wards.
Both the BJP and Congress are emphasising the need to field young candidates in the elections. As a result, many young aspirants are seeking party tickets and preparing to contest for the first time.
Those who fail to secure tickets could choose to enter the electoral fray as independents or rebel candidates. This is likely to make contests in individual wards more closely fought and unpredictable than in the previous election. Among the parties outside the BJP-Congress contest, the BSP is preparing to field a significant number of candidates.
The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) are also working on strategies to field candidates in their respective areas of influence. Their presence could turn several traditionally direct BJP-Congress contests into triangular or multi-cornered battles.
Given local political equations, the BJP and Congress may also consider supporting independent candidates in some wards rather than fielding official party nominees.
Both parties have adopted similar strategies in previous elections. With the number of aspirants expected to exceed the number of available party tickets, backing independents could provide the parties with another way to manage competing local interests and balance political equations.
The previous urban body elections were conducted across 196 local bodies in five phases between 2019 and 2021. At the time, 27,462 candidates contested elections across 7,500 wards.
This time, elections are being held across 309 local bodies, with the number of wards increasing to 10,245. Given the rush of aspirants at party offices seeking tickets and the large number of potential independent candidates, the total number of contestants could cross 40,000.
Swarnim Chaturvedi, Rajasthan Congress spokesperson said, "This time, we have received a mammoth response from candidates as we have launched QR codes for registering their candidatures."
BJP state president Madan Rathore also emphasised that it is a priority for the party to ensure the new generation moves forward under the guidance of senior leaders and dedicates itself to public service.
"The party trains its young workers and provides them with opportunities to step forward in politics, increase their participation, receive training, and as public representatives engage in the mission of public service."
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.