Tibet challenges China’s cultural narrative in Czech Republic

Prague [Czech Republic], May 26 (ANI): The Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA), a leading cultural institution under the Central Tibetan Administration, has accused China of attempting to erase and distort Tibetan identity as it concluded a landmark cultural programme in the Czech Republic after nearly two decades. Held in the Senate Garden in Prague, the event brought Tibetan music, opera, and traditional dance to a European audience while highlighting concerns over Beijing's policies in Tibet.

Accordnig to a report filed by The Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts, the programme was jointly organised by Czech Senate Vice-President Jitka Seitlova, the Tibet Bureau Geneva, and the Sinopsis Foundation. According to TIPA representatives, the event was more than a cultural showcase and instead served as a peaceful protest against China's restrictions on Tibetan religion, language, and cultural freedom.

TIPA said the performance directly challenged Beijing's narrative that Tibetan culture is merely a branch of Chinese civilisation. Through performances of classical Tibetan opera, known as Ache Lhamo, and traditional dances, artists presented Tibet as a civilisation with its own distinct history, spiritual traditions, and artistic heritage spanning thousands of years.

Representative Thinlay Chukki stated that the programme stood as a symbol of solidarity and truth at a time when Tibetan identity continues to face pressure under Chinese rule. The event also came shortly after the Czech Senate passed a resolution supporting the right of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to independently determine his succession, rejecting Chinese interference in Tibetan religious affairs.

The Czech Republic has long been among Europe's strongest supporters of the Tibetan cause. TIPA highlighted the historic friendship between former Czech President Vaclav Havel and the Dalai Lama, describing it as a symbol of shared values such as democracy, compassion, and human rights. Last year, former Czech President Petr Pavel also met the Dalai Lama and the Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration in Ladakh, marking a significant diplomatic gesture toward the Tibetan movement.

More than 300 people attended the Prague event, including senators, NGO representatives, students, members of the Tibetan diaspora, and local Czech citizens. Many expressed support for Tibet's non-violent struggle and concern over China's continued policies in Tibet.

(ANI)