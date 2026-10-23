Three Tripura teachers get notices over alleged private coaching

Agartala, Oct 23 (IANS): The School Education Department of Tripura has issued show-cause notices to three government school teachers over allegations relating to professional conduct and paid private coaching for candidates preparing for the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-I and TET-II), officials said here on Friday.
A senior official of the School Education Department said that the notices, issued by the District Education Officers (DEOs) of South Tripura and Sepahijala districts, have directed the teachers concerned to submit written explanations within three days of receiving the notices.
Further departmental action, if warranted, will be considered in accordance with the applicable service conduct rules and prescribed procedures.
According to information available, one of the cases involves a Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) at Belonia in South Tripura. He has reportedly received a show-cause notice in connection with a video circulated on social media, which has raised questions regarding compliance with the conduct rules applicable to government employees.
In two other cases, a Graduate Teacher in Sepahijala district, and a teacher in South Tripura, have reportedly been served show-cause notices over allegations of conducting private coaching classes, tuition sessions and mock tests for TET-I and TET-II aspirants in exchange for payment.
The department is understood to be seeking explanations from the teachers before deciding on any further course of action.
The specific provisions of the applicable service rules and the evidence relating to the allegations will need to be examined by the competent authority.
The teachers have been given an opportunity to respond to the allegations and present their respective explanations.
If their replies are found unsatisfactory, the department may consider initiating further proceedings in accordance with the applicable rules.
Any disciplinary action, including suspension where legally justified, would be subject to the relevant service regulations and prescribed procedures.
The matters are currently at the show-cause notice stage, and the issuance of notices does not, by itself, establish any wrongdoing.
The outcome will depend on the explanations submitted by the teachers, the material available to the department and any subsequent proceedings initiated by the competent authority.
The development has brought renewed attention to the issue of professional conduct among government employees and compliance with service regulations governing outside employment and private business activities.
The department may consider appropriate action in other cases as well, wherever violations are established in accordance with the applicable rules.
The Tripura government had earlier prohibited government teachers from engaging in private tuition or coaching, in accordance with the applicable service rules and departmental directives.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.