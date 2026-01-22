Three TN districts failed to fully utilise funds for Dalits since 2020: RTI

MADURAI: A steady decline in fund allocation for welfare schemes implemented by the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Ltd (TAHDCO) across seven southern districts over the past few years was revealed through RTI data filed by activist C Karthick.

The data also showed that three districts—Theni, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi—failed to fully utilise the funds allocated for the schemes, returning Rs 4.62 crore during the period from 2020–21 to 2025–26, raising concerns over the implementation of schemes meant for socio-economic upliftment of Scheduled Caste communities.