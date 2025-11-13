Three Tiruchy schools bag honours for innovation, teaching excellence

TIRUCHY: From transforming dull classrooms into colourful learning spaces to nearly doubling enrolment through community outreach, three Tiruchy schools have been recognised by the School Education Department (Elementary) as the district's best-performing institutions for the 2024-25 academic year.

This year, Anbil Panchayat Union Primary School, Agalanganallur Panchayat Union Middle School (Pudhu Theru), and Inamrediyapatti Panchayat Union Primary School from Vaiyampatti block were selected for their notable contributions.

The award, which was announced by the school education department (elementary) on Tuesday, will be presented for the ones excelling in teaching, learning innovation, and student development.

For A Nirmala Jenita Rani, Headmistress of the Anbil school, the honour crowns nearly four decades of service. "I joined this school at 25, and I will retire here," she said.