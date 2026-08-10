Three JPSC members quit as CID intensifies probe into Jharkhand exam irregularities

Ranchi, Jharkhand (IANS): Three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JSPC) namely Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda, and Jamal Ahmed resigned from their posts on Sunday, amid deepening controversy over the alleged examination irregularities.
All three submitted their resignation letters to the Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar.
The details regarding the reasons for their resignations have not yet been disclosed.
The development assumes significance as the three serving members were summoned for questioning, by the Jharkhand Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing alleged irregularities in JPSC recruitment examinations.
The JPSC has already been mired in controversy over alleged irregularities and rigging in the recent competitive examinations.
Candidates have been agitating and demanding fair and transparent investigation into the examination process.
It is against this backdrop that resignation of three members is being viewed.
The CID, probing the alleged exam irregularities, is set to question the three commission members individually.
According to official sources, Ajita Bhattacharya will be questioned on Monday, Anima Hansda on Tuesday, and Jamal Ahmed on Wednesday. The trio could also be summoned for further questioning.
Prior to this, the CID had questioned former JPSC Chairman and former Chief Secretary, L. Khiangte, over four rounds.
Information was sought from them regarding various aspects of the examination process and decisions taken at the commission level.
The investigative agency is gathering information from both individuals regarding the examination process and the alleged irregularities.
The CID is preparing for further action based on the facts that have emerged during the questioning.
According to sources, more arrests could be made in the coming days based on clues found during the investigation.
The CID has also arrested, so far, four candidates allegedly involved in examination fraud and three alleged middlemen.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.