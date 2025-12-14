Three Indians Shortlisted for World Education Medals 2025 for AI-Driven Innovations in Learning

New Delhi: Two Indian students and an educator have been named finalists for the World Education Medals 2025, an international recognition by HP that honours individuals using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform learning and bridge educational gaps.



The awards celebrate global achievers across three categories—leaders, educators and students—who demonstrate impact, leadership and advocacy in applying AI for social good.

In the Students’ category, 16-year-old Raul John Aju from Kerala, founder of AIrealm Technologies Pvt Ltd, and Ashwat Prasanna from Bengaluru, founder of EyeSight, have secured spots among the top five global finalists. Aju’s ThinkCraft Academy aims to democratise AI education for learners ranging from rural schools to international universities, while Prasanna’s work focuses on making STEM education accessible for visually impaired students.