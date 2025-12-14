Three Indians Shortlisted for World Education Medals 2025 for AI-Driven Innovations in Learning

New Delhi: Two Indian students and an educator have been named finalists for the World Education Medals 2025, an international recognition by HP that honours individuals using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform learning and bridge educational gaps.
The awards celebrate global achievers across three categories—leaders, educators and students—who demonstrate impact, leadership and advocacy in applying AI for social good.
In the Students’ category, 16-year-old Raul John Aju from Kerala, founder of AIrealm Technologies Pvt Ltd, and Ashwat Prasanna from Bengaluru, founder of EyeSight, have secured spots among the top five global finalists. Aju’s ThinkCraft Academy aims to democratise AI education for learners ranging from rural schools to international universities, while Prasanna’s work focuses on making STEM education accessible for visually impaired students.
In the Educators’ category, Vineeta Garg, Head of IT at a Delhi school, has been shortlisted for her initiative EmpowerED with AI, which builds multilingual AI resources and accessible tools for students and teachers.
The Indian finalists join a global pool of 15 candidates representing the US, UAE, Philippines, Switzerland, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Italy and Greece. Winners in each category will be selected by a Global Judging Academy comprising prominent experts and will be announced next month at the Education Leaders Forum in London.