Three Indian students killed in Germany fire; resident arrested on homicide charges

Bochum: Three Indian nationals, including two women and one man, studying in Germany have died in a fire incident in Bochum, North Rhine-Westphalia, the Indian Embassy in Berlin said, adding that it is in contact with local authorities and the bereaved families to extend all necessary assistance.

In a post on X on Wednesday (local time), the embassy said, "Three Indian nationals (two women and one man) have tragically lost their lives in a fire incident in Bochum, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. All 3 were studying in Germany."