Three held in UP in Maharashtra TET paper leak case

Thane: The Maharashtra police, probing the alleged TET 2026 question paper leak case, have arrested three more persons, taking the total number of persons in custody to seven, officials said on Friday.

A state-appointed special investigation team (SIT) nabbed the trio, identified as Sonu Singh, Mithun Singh and Kapil Dahiya, officials said. They were produced before a local magistrate on Thursday, who remanded them to police custody, the officials said.

With the latest arrests, seven individuals have been taken into custody so far, said police.

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 was postponed on June 27, a day before it was to be held, after police in Thane district found that a part of its question paper had been leaked and arrested three people.