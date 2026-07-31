Three held for duping Thane man of Rs 70 lakh with fake job offer

Patil paid Rs 70 lakh through online transfers, banking channels, and cash, following which he was issued a fake appointment letter and identity card showing that he had been "hired as clerk-typist in the revenue and forest department", the official said.

Police said Patil subsequently realised that he had been cheated. He then filed a police complaint, triggering a probe by the Crime Branch and the arrest of three accused persons.

The trio has been identified as Mumbai resident Sham Vithoba Khatkar (55), Jugal Kumar Lodaya, alias Lodhiya (39), of Thane, and Ravindra Dayanidhi Sankhua (52), who lives in Kalyan (East).