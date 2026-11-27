Sitapur: Three girls were injured after a dilapidated wall of a government primary school here collapsed on them Friday afternoon, with a team directed to conduct an inspection of the premises and submit a report on structural infirmities, officials said.
The incident occurred around 1.30 pm at the primary school in Haluwapur village under the Ramkot police station area, when the Class 3 students were playing on the premises after their mid-day meal.
Hearing the commotion, teachers and local residents rushed to the spot, pulled Niharika (8), Ashmi (7) and Sheetal (8) from under the debris, and took them to the district hospital.
While initial reports suggested that one of the students was critical, doctors confirmed that all three had sustained minor injuries. They were discharged after receiving primary treatment.
"We have taken serious note of the incident at the Haluwapur primary school. All three students are safe and have been discharged after treatment.
"A team has been directed to inspect the school premises and submit a report on the dilapidated structure," Sitapur Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Dr Gorakhnath Patel said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.