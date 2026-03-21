Three films, three journeys

The ordeals

The exhibition opened with stills from Impressions of Mingling, evoking stories of migration and survival away from one’s homeland. Most of the photographs are selenium-toned kallitype prints on paper, lending them the appearance of vintage photographs. The series was shot across three cities — Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Migrant labourers are seen carrying heavy loads and moving through the city’s narrow, dingy lanes; tangled electrical wires hanging from ageing buildings, and cramped workspaces are also noticeable. Images of brief moments of rest amid long working hours of low-wage urban labour are equally stirring. Rather than dramatic scenes, the photographs focus on everyday moments from workers’ lives. The film, meanwhile, weaves in these photographs with video.

Chaudhuri said he “makes films that are like memory catchers—you need a different sensibility to see and feel memories.”

Each of the three films represent a distinct journey. Dhushor, shot mostly in Varanasi and Lucknow, takes inspiration from the Bengali novel Aparajito by Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, and the character Apu, famously adapted by filmmaker Satyajit Ray; young Apu is a restless traveller searching for meaning of life. “A lot of my inspiration about life comes from that particular book and shaped the philosophical tone of the film,” the filmmaker said.

The film revolves around a solitary traveller wandering through the ghats of Varanasi and the ruins of old forts; these places speak of a connection between the individual and the universe. ‘Dhushor’, in Bengali, means ‘grey’ — “something which is colourless”. Interestingly, much of the film is shot in black and white. Chaudhuri explained: “The moment you start seeing things in black and white, it gives a very different meaning to what you see. You are not distracted by colour — you go straight into the subject.” The stark monochrome palette, he adds, also enhances the depth of the character, with a vivid display of light and shadow.