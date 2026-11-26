Pune: Three students of an engineering college were killed and two others injured after a speeding tempo rammed into them at a bus stop on the outskirts of Pune on Wednesday, police said.
The students were waiting at a bus stop outside Trinity College of Engineering and Research in the Yewalewadi area when the incident occurred at 2:30 pm.
"A tempo, coming downhill from the Bopdev Ghat, hit a car travelling ahead of it, causing the tempo driver to lose control of the vehicle and ram into students waiting at the bus stop near the college's main gate," Kondhwa Budruk-Yewalewadi police station senior inspector Maruti Patil told PTI.
Five students were injured in the accident and were rushed to various hospitals, he said, adding that three of them, identified as Siddhesh Raje, Vishal Dangde and Mohini Chaudhary, succumbed to their injuries.
The injured students are identified as Shweta Talekar and Soham Ghangale.
Patil said Raje and Dangde were 3rd-year students of computer science, while Chaudhary was pursuing an MCA course.
"Following the accident, the college staff rushed to the spot and took the students to the hospital," he said.
Patil said the tempo driver, identified as Pratik Maruti Chavan (22), has been taken into custody and sent to Sassoon Hospital for a medical examination.
Preliminary information suggests that the driver lost control of the vehicle while speeding, he said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.