Three-day session on innovation to be held at Jadavpur University from May 13

Kolkata: A three-day regional mentoring session focused on innovation will be held at Jadavpur University here from May 13-15, bringing together around 200 teachers and students from various schools across eastern and north-eastern India, officials said.
The initiative, organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, All India Council for Technical Education, and the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, aims to encourage young minds to think creatively, solve real-life problems, and develop new ideas that can be turned into practical solutions, they said.
The programme will see participation from educational institutions under the PM SHRI Schools scheme, which aims to upgrade government schools into modern, well-equipped institutions. Students and teachers from non-PM SHRI schools will also take part, making it a diverse platform for sharing ideas.
The focus of the programme is to build a culture of innovation at the school level by guiding both students and teachers, the officials said.
The participants will learn how to turn simple ideas into useful projects through hands-on activities, mentoring sessions, and expert interactions, they said.
Over the three days, the participants will be guided on topics like problem-solving, design thinking, and how to develop innovative projects that can make a difference in their communities.
Selected innovations could receive financial support of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under the School Innovation Contest, while schools may receive aid of up to Rs 34,100 for patent filing under the KAPILA (Kalam Programme for IP Literacy and Awareness) initiative, the officials added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.