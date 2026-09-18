Three-day Jamia Millia Islamia workshop assesses strength-based methods for childhood trauma recovery

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS): Experts shared insights and emphasised the need for greater awareness of childhood trauma and stronger rehabilitation practices at a three-day National Workshop held at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), an official said Friday.
The workshop on “Healing Childhood Trauma: Strength-Based Approaches and Rehabilitation Practices” was organised by the Centre for Jawaharlal Nehru Studies, JMI, and concluded on Thursday, JMI Chief Public Relations Officer Saima Saeed said in a statement.
She said the workshop was conducted in collaboration with the Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE), Department of Teacher Training & Non-Formal Education (TT&NFE), Faculty of Education, JMI, and the Indian Association of Health, Research, and Welfare (IAHRW), with CRE status by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).
At the inaugural session held on September 15, Bharti Sharma, Department of TT & NFE, IASE, JMI, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the importance of strengthening professional understanding of childhood trauma and rehabilitation practices.
This was followed by the inaugural address by Farah Javed Farooqui, Department of TT & NFE, IASE, JMI, who emphasised the need for greater awareness regarding childhood trauma and reflected on the historical legacy and educational vision of Jamia Millia Islamia.
The valedictory session brought together distinguished academicians and professionals to reflect on the learning and insights generated during the three-day programme.
Jessey Abraham, Professor and former Head and Dean, Faculty of Education, JMI, delivered the valedictory address.
Tanuja, Dean, Academic Affairs and Officiating Director, CSSI, JMI, was the Guest of Honour and delivered the concluding address.
The session also acknowledged the leadership and support of Mazhar Asif, Vice Chancellor and Chief Patron, Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Registrar and Patron and Bharti Sharma, Director, Centre for Jawaharlal Nehru Studies.
Earlier, the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), concluded a two-week online multidisciplinary Refresher Course on “Environmental Sustainability through Indian Knowledge System and Innovation” on September 16, the statement said.
The programme was organised in collaboration with JMI's Department of Environmental Science.
It brought together 81 participants from diverse disciplines, including environmental sciences, life sciences, social sciences, humanities and languages. The course featured around 45 expert sessions focusing on climate change, water conservation, sustainable agriculture, biodiversity, pollution control, waste management, sustainable materials, disaster resilience and the use of technology for environmental sustainability.
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