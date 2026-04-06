Three booked for duping Thane woman of Rs 16.35 lakh on pretext of college admission

Thane: A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly duping a woman from Maharashtra's Thane city of Rs 16.35 lakh by promising to get her daughter admitted to a prestigious engineering college, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the Kapurbawdi police on April 2 registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused, Tashin Khan (40), Saif Khan (42), and a woman identified as Shruti, an official said.

The official stated that the victim had approached the accused at their office in Kapurbawdi after coming across a newspaper advertisement in June last year regarding admissions to an engineering college in Mumbai.

The trio allegedly promised an engineering seat for her daughter, following which the complainant paid them Rs 16.35 lakh between June and November 2025 in cash and through bank transfers.