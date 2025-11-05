Three Bengaluru kids under 11 launch glue-free paper-bag startup, goes viral

In the viral video, the children pitch their business idea with striking clarity. Sharada demonstrates the product and explains, “We have a subscription, Rs 10 a month. We will drop two paper bags every Sunday at your house. Just give the address.”

She adds, “We are also giving away free samples.” When asked about their office, she laughs, “We are not sure about the address. But we will come to your house if you call on the number.”

Since being shared on October 29, the video has crossed 3.3 million views, drawing hundreds of comments praising their presentation, confidence, and vision for sustainability. Social media users lauded the idea’s simplicity and environmental focus.

One comment read, “This isn’t just a startup — it’s a lesson in environmental responsibility delivered for Rs 10 a month.”

While some noted that the children may have received coaching, most viewers were impressed by their composure and professionalism.

“Even adults won’t be able to perform with this precision,” wrote one user, while another remarked, “The generation coming forward will bring real change. We just need to support them and learn from them.”

Eco Wala’s success lies in its simplicity handmade bags, minimal tools, a small subscription, and boundless enthusiasm.

The initiative demonstrates how children can lead environmental change when encouraged and empowered, proving that innovation knows no age.