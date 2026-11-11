Three artefacts transferred to India by National Gallery of Australia

"Following through on the high-level commitment made by our Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese during the 3rd Annual Leaders' Summit in July 2026, through its sustained efforts, the High Commission of India in Australia has formally taken over and is transferring the three precious Indian artefacts to India - a bronze trident of Goddess Bhadrakali, a granite idol of Nandi, and a basalt sculpture of the six-headed Karthikeya, from the National Gallery of Australia," the Indian mission posted on X.