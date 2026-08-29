'Threatening slogans': IIT Delhi Director warns of action against protesting students

New Delhi: IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee has warned of disciplinary action against students "disrupting the peaceful functioning of the campus" by raising "threatening slogans" amid the ongoing protest over the alleged suicide of a 31-year-old MSc student.

Banerjee noted that the protest "escalated significantly" on Thursday night, with demonstrations reaching campus residential areas.

In an email to students on Friday, Banerjee wrote that a group of protesters demonstrated outside faculty housing between 10.30 PM and 12.30 AM and used "unsavoury, humiliating and threatening language in their slogans."