Those failing to get qualifying mark can’t blame selection process: MHC Judge

CHENNAI: Holding that a candidate who failed to secure the qualifying marks cannot claim the selection process was vitiated or demand filling of all notified vacancies even though there are no adequately eligible candidates, the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by an ex-serviceman challenging the recruitment of security guards for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Justice T Vinod Kumar made the observation while dismissing the petition filed by P Manimuthupandi, who sought to quash the selection list released on May 28, 2019, and to direct the authorities to include his name and appoint him as a security guard.