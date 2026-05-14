‘Thoroughly devastated’: Middle class families reel as NEET-UG is scrapped over question paper leak

NEW DELHI: Just as lakhs of NEET-UG aspirants and parents were taking a breather after the strenuous and highly competitive May 3 exam concluded recently, they received the stunning news on Tuesday that the exam had been cancelled.

After the initial disbelief faded, it became double agony for parents. They had to deal not only with their own distress, but also witness the acute disappointment of their children, who had stretched themselves for months or even years in their bid for a medical seat.

TNIE spoke to parents and students who were clearly distraught. Insurance executive Surendra Singh’s daughter, Sneha Singh, had just made her third attempt to clear the NEET exam.

He said, “I am thoroughly devastated. While the first attempt made by my daughter after her 12th was to get a feel of the exam, she scored 400+ last year. She had done it well this time and was sure of securing around 550 out of 720 marks. We are a middle class family and belong to the general category which makes it more tough for us. The one lakh rupees for her coaching institute in Greater Noida was paid by me in installments. We were confident of a BMS seat atleast after her good performance.”

Despite the enormous disappointment, Singh said his daughter had locked herself in her room since late afternoon to kick-start preparations for the next attempt.

Another parent, Anil Kumar Verma, based in Uttar Pradesh, said, “My daughter has dedicated two years of her life to take up this exam. We sent her to study in Delhi for the exam and this is very expensive for us. The happiness of parents depends only on a good future for their children. The leak should never have been allowed to take place.”

“The cancellation will, of course, help deserving students who would have otherwise lost to those who cheat,” he added.

More parents said that although they were stunned by the development, their children had decided to face the challenge of the next exam and had already begun preparations.

Shivam Singh, an assistant professor at Physics Wallah, said, “What has happened is very wrong. But if it had not been cancelled, capable and deserving students would have suffered.”

Student Divyanshu Agrahari told this reporter, “I found the exam easy. It was my second attempt and I was very relieved. Now, I don’t know how the next exam will turn out. I am very upset.”

Hundreds of aspirants and parents also took to social media to vent their ire and disappointment.