Thoothukudi market sees festive surge as Karthigai Deepam drives demand for farm produce

Strict checks will be conducted, and only vehicles with valid permits will be allowed into restricted zones.



With vehicle entry heavily restricted on Maha Deepam day, traffic diversions have been planned across the town. Devotees will be directed to designated parking areas and temporary bus terminals set up on the outskirts.



To enhance surveillance, the administration has installed 1,060 CCTV cameras, including 303 inside the temple premises. Officials have identified 26 sensitive locations where additional patrolling, watch towers, and intensified monitoring are already in place.

